Waterville developers plan new amphitheater project

Organizers hope the new amphitheater project will spur development and also bring a new music venue to the region.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — It may look like a quiet field, but it may soon hold the sounds of rock and roll.

The property near the interchange of U.S. Route 24 and State Route 64 near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville could soon become home to the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, a proposed outdoor amphitheater.

Developers say there will also be restaurants, hotels and other entertainment amenities. If the project goes as planned, developers hope it can open as soon as May, 2023.

Supporters envision the new spot as the next great regional venue, ideally bringing back the music scene many remember from the glory days of the Toledo Sports Arena.

John Henry, of Third Street Cigar Records, is working with partners Hunter Brucks and Chris Carpenter to bring the plan to fruition.

Juan Guerro, a sales associate at Third Street Cigar Records and connoisseur of music history, said he is optimistic for what the project may bring.

"I think it's going to definitely bring back that spark in Toledo to start hosting music, stuff related to the arts," he said.

Guerro said he hopes the new project can be part of a new era for regional music.

"Toledo, at one point, was the center of music, you know, anyone who was anyone played here," Guerro said.

The proposed amphitheater would hold 7,500 to 9,375 people. It also would include 22-25 box suites, lifted berm lawn areas, video screens, special audio and lighting and on-site parking for 2,500 cars.