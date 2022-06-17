Explore Waterville's haunted sites with new historical society tour

Haunted Waterville tours run each Thursday through Sept. 15

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Every day can be Halloween if your city is a hot spot for paranormal activity.

Waterville, which has several landmarks long known as places to possibly encounter ghosts, now has a tour of the city's haunted sites.

The Waterville Historical Society launched its Haunted Waterville Tours Thursday.

The tours will begin at 5:15 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 15.

The tour begins at The Robbins House, 114 S. River Road, where guests will meet with ghost hunters and mediums to talk about haunting experiences in Waterville.

From there, a horse-drawn trolley will take the tour group on a tour of haunted sites with historical society experts.

Among the sites along the tour is the Columbian House. Built in 1828 as an inn an stage coach stop, the house has long been known for its paranormal activity. Another stop on the tour is the Sargent House, which is believed to be one of the first homes built in Waterville.

Tour organizers said they hope visitors will gain an appreciation of Waterville's rich history and possibly even experience some of the paranormal activity first hand.

"The vast majority of the spirits we’ve encountered are very friendly and are very anxious to share their stories," said Jim Conrad, the society's storyteller.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance on the historical society's web site.

