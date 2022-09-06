Waterville crews save 2 after person falls off cliff near River Road

A second person jumped down to help, but neither could safely make it back up.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on June 9, 2022.

Crews in Waterville rescued two people Tuesday after one of them fell off of a cliff near River Road.

The call came in around 6 p.m., when the first person reportedly fell. A second person jumped into help, but neither could safely make it back up, Waterville Fire Chief Doug Meyer said.

Crews from Waterville, Whitehouse and the Air National Guard were on scene at the location across from Farnsworth Metropark.

By 7:45 p.m., rescue crews were able to bring both people to safety. One of them suffered significant injuries and was taken from the scene by Life Squad. The other suffered minor injuries and was able to leave the scene in a private car.

At this time, their identities have not been released.

