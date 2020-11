The person was taken to St. Vincent hospital and extend of injuries was unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the scene of a person shot on Friday morning.

Details are sparse so far, but what is known is that the emergency call came in at 9:26 a.m. A person was shot at a Stop and Go store in the 1400 block of South Avenue.

The shooting victim was taken to St. Vincent hospital and a condition of the person was not available.