Man drives himself to hospital after being shot outside west Toledo apartment complex

A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in the leg outside of a west Toledo apartment complex Thursday night.

According to a police report, Cody McKinley, 32, was walking to his car when an unknown man approached him. The man pulled out a gun and shot multiple times, striking McKinley once in the leg.

McKinley was able to drive himself to the hospital and his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Officers were able to find the scene on Cribb St. and several shell casings were collected.