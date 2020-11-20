x
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot outside west Toledo apartment complex

The 32-year-old was walking to his car in the parking lot of Larchmont Estates when a stranger approached and shot him in the leg.
A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in the leg outside of a west Toledo apartment complex Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Larchmont Estates just before 9 p.m.

According to a police report, Cody McKinley, 32, was walking to his car when an unknown man approached him. The man pulled out a gun and shot multiple times, striking McKinley once in the leg.

McKinley was able to drive himself to the hospital and his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Officers were able to find the scene on Cribb St. and several shell casings were collected. 

At this time, no suspects are in custody. This investigation is ongoing.

