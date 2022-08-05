x
Person hit by vehicle by downtown TARTA hub Friday night

The person's condition is currently unknown. The entrance to North Huron Street from Cherry Street is currently closed.
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department.

The person's condition is currently unknown.

As of 11:12 p.m., North Huron Street is open following a closure due to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

