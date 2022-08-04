Toledo man indicted for crash that killed passenger, trapped a woman in duplex

Lee Moore led police on a chase before crashing into a duplex in October, police say. His passenger was killed and a woman needed to be rescued from the duplex.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The related report above first aired Oct. 6, 2021.

A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for a crash that killed his passenger and damaged a Toledo duplex in October.

Lee Moore, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to comply.

Toledo police say they were attempting to stop Moore’s vehicle on Oct. 6, 2021, when he fled the stop, leading police on a chase before crashing into a duplex on the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue at Brown Avenue.

Moore was seriously injured. His passenger, 20-year-old Kemarr Thomas, was killed in the crash.

A 60-year-old woman who lives on the second story of the duplex had to be rescued by firefighters out of her bedroom window by climbing down a ladder. WTOL 11 talked to the woman's sister Vickie Ross, who said she was terrified.

"When I got here and they were bringing my sister out of the window, that was a scary feeling,” Ross said. "I'm just thankful to God that my sister's still here."

