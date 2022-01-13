Perrysburg Safety Town set for June 6-17 | How to sign up

Safety Town provides basic pedestrian, bicycle, bus and recreational safety education to kids.

Perrysburg's "Safety Town" will take place June 6-17, the city's police division announced Thursday.

The purpose of the event is to provide basic safety education to kids, with a focus on pedestrian, bicycle, bus and recreational safety.

Children who will be entering kindergarten or first grade are encouraged to attend, though they must live or attend school in the Perrysburg School District to be eligible.

This year, the event will be held at Woodland Elementary School.

The morning sessions will go from 9-11 a.m. while the afternoon sessions are scheduled for 12-2 p.m. Closing exercises for both sessions will be held the morning of Friday, June 17.

Since both sessions fill up quickly, parents are encouraged to register their child as soon as possible, indicating which session they prefer. Both an Emergency Medical Form and COVID-19 Waiver of Liability are included.

You can find the Safety Town registration packet online.

There is a $35 fee to offset the cost of materials, snacks, drinks, special events, equipment and personnel. The fee is payable by check or money order and should be made out to "Perrysburg Safety Town." Cash will not be accepted.

Parents who may not be able to afford the $35 charge are asked to contact Officer Sims at the police station.

Registration forms, emergency medical forms, COVID-19 waivers and fees should all be sent to:

Safety Town, c/o Officer Charles Sims

Perrysburg Police Division

330 Walnut Street Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Parents will receive an initial confirmation email upon sign-up. An additional email will be sent at the end of May with more details.