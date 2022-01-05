SafeSplash Swim School is building a second location

The second location will be in the Perrysburg French Quarter Square

HOLLAND, Ohio — Holland won’t be the only place northwest Ohioans can take swim lessons from SafeSplash + SwimLabs. The swim school will be adding a second location in Perrysburg, which is expected to open later in 2022.

The 6,000-square-foot swim school will be built at the new French Quarter Square, in Perrysburg Township off Route 20 (Fremont Pike). Though the site is expected to be a bustling spot for shopping and eating, swimming also can be added to the list.

“We are thrilled to be a growing business now moving into a thriving area,” Chris Peters, owner and operator said. “We anticipate opening the new location near the end of the year,” he added. “We look forward to becoming a part of the Perrysburg and surrounding communities.”

Plans include building a bright, cheerful, family-centered swim facility. The second location will feature a swimming pool for lessons but will not have endless pools like the Holland location. The entire focus will be teaching the lifelong skill of swimming to all ages and abilities, according to Mr. Peters.

“We are very excited to be offering the joy and skill of swimming to make a positive, lasting impact on our community,” Mr. Peters said. “We are deeply humbled to build stronger swimmers so they can have a lifetime of safe opportunities around the water.”

Chris and his wife, Marianne, of Whitehouse, opened their first swim school in June, 2019.

Both swim school locations in Holland and Perrysburg are under a franchise agreement with Streamline Brands. The swim school brand has 250-plus locations throughout the country.