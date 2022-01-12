x
Perrysburg City Council approves water rate increases for next four years

February 2022 water bills will include an 8% water rate increase and 2% sewer rate increase.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Water and sewer rates are going up in Perrysburg in each of the next four years.

Perrysburg City Council approved the rate increases following recommendations from a recent rate study. February 2022 water bills will include an 8% water rate increase and 2% sewer rate increase. 

For a median-sized home using 500 cubic feet per month, the overall increase will be $3.38 per month.

Water will go up another 8% in 2023, and 3% in 2024 and 2025. Sewer rates will increase 2% in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

For homes using 500 cubic feet per month, the overall increase will be $3.61 per month in 2023, $1.89 in 2024 and $1.94 in 2025.

