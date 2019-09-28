PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The scene has calmed after a large fire broke out in Perrysburg Saturday afternoon.

A semi-tractor trailer cab caught fire outside Craig Transportation Co. on Eckel Road. The flames then spread to a second semi and eventually reached the Craig Transportation Co. building.







Smoke billowed from the area for at least an hour, but the cloud has since dissipated.

Perrysburg Fire was able to extinguish the flames and no one was hurt.



One tractor trailer was a total loss, another trailer was damaged and the building sustained some damage to the outside.

