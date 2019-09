TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman died in a west Toledo house fire Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The blaze began shortly after 7 a.m. on the 2800 block Holyoke. The flames started in the back of the house and spread quickly.

The woman was rushed from the home to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Her identity has not yet been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

