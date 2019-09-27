A fire has forced some businesses in Maumee to temporarily shut down. While the fire was extinguished immediately by crews, the damage was already done.

David Katafiasz is the owner of Briarfield Cafe. He and his 22 employees are patiently waiting to get back to business after a fire broke out at their strip mall Saturday night.

"First thing was, is everybody out of there? My staff. And they said yes they got everybody out," said Katafiasz.

The four other businesses in the strip mall, including JoJo's Pizza and a dry cleaners, are temporarily shut down too.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly. But it's the smoke damage that's causing all the problems.

Contractors are coming and going working as quickly as they can to get everyone back to work. It's a test of patience.

"I'm asking that my customers keep an eye on it and hopefully they'll come back, and feel comfortable again," said Katafiasz.

The businesses won't be able to reopen for another week or two, and it's putting a dent in their bottom line. But Katafiasz is staying positive about it all.

"We just want to make sure that when we open up our customers feel safe, and we're doing everything the right way."