Perrysburg expands downtown DORA boundaries, adds Levis Commons location

The designated outdoor refreshment area now reaches 5th Street. Levis Commons shopping center is also allowing drinks outside starting this summer.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg expanded its designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) to include a new pair of downtown restaurants.

The city says the expanded boundaries of the downtown DORA cover 53.6 acres.

Signs are now in place indicating the new boundaries: the north side of Fifth Street between the east side of Walnut Street and the west side of Elm Street.

"We love the DORA. It's been excellent for the town. It really has. It's a bustling area. It's ever-expanding. This is really a good thing for the residents, for the town, for the business owners, for the homeowners. It's a win-win for everybody," resident Luke Elden said.

The DORA has been a hit with the people in town and they say more space to walk and drink makes it even better.

"It was a good start to make it confined, the DORA, but now that it's expanding, getting all the businesses involved, expanding to the music in the park; I really think it's a beautiful thing for the city," Elden said.

But downtown isn't the only place to drink outdoors. The Ohio Division of Liquor Control approved a DORA at Levis Commons, set to go into effect later this summer.

"We are very thankful for getting the DORA license. We are really excited to be able to have our guests experience that as well," Basil Pizza and Wine Bar sommelier Michael Gregg said.

The restaurant has been looking forward to it and says they're ready to offer customers drinks they can take around the plaza.

"They are extremely excited. Our height is patio season. People like to go around and walk around. It's a gorgeous area," Gregg said.

The hours of operation for the downtown DORA are from noon-10 p.m. seven days a week.