Indiana Avenue in Perrysburg set to close for 30 days

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The section of Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and Mulberry Street in Perrysburg is scheduled to close for 30 days on June 6, according to a City of Perrysburg press release.

It will be under reconstruction during the closure to add a turn lane from Indiana Avenue onto West Boundary Street and extend the existing turn lane from West Boundary Street onto Indiana Avenue. The existing turn lane will also be closed during this time.

Access to residencies and businesses on Indiana Avenue will be maintained and detours will be established as follows:

- Indiana Avenue: West Boundary Street to West Front Street to Louisiana Avenue

- Mulberry Street north of Indiana Avenue: West Front Street to West Boundary Street or West Front Street to Louisiana Avenue

- Mulberry Street south of Indiana Avenue: West 6th Street to West Boundary Street