Penguin Palace sells ice cream to hundreds of customers at grand re-opening

A storm ripped off the roof of Penguin Palace 3 months ago. Hundreds of people stood in line for a scoop of ice cream at the reopening of the popular spot in Maumee.

MAUMEE, Ohio — During a stretch of hot weather, kids really look forward to a cold treat. Kids in Maumee have even more reason to be excited with the grand reopening of Penguin Palace on River Road.

It's something Jude Johnson said he and all his friends have looked forward to since they closed three months ago.

"Today I'm eating frozen ice cream, which I really like," Jude said.

And Penguin Palace employees really like serving the ice cream.

Cameran Whitaker is one of those employees.

After four years of working for the family-owned business, Whitaker was promoted to manager. She held the title for three days and then she was out of a job after a windstorm tore the roof off Penguin Palace's building on April 1.

"That was rough, honestly," Whitaker said. "It took a long time to get started we did not know what we were going to do job-wise. It was rough. It was a long waiting game."

She said it cost the company close to $100,000 to make repairs. When it was ready to re-open, she was ready to return.

"I was, like, not prepared for the amount of time that we were off," Whitaker said. "I'm excited I'm here all day and I'm ecstatic."

Whitaker's excitement and the sound of her calling up a cold customer order is the highlight of the Maumee community's summer. Customers say they will be back often.

"It's good ice cream and costs aren't bad," customer Emma Moore said.

"Everybody knows Penguin Palace around here," customer Evan Manley said. "This is one of the best ice cream shops in Maumee. It's actually my favorite here in town."