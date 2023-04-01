Maumee ice cream shop loses roof in overnight storm

Penguin Palace has only been open for three days this season.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Owners of a local ice cream business were looking forward to another season of making people smile with their sweet treats.

Now - after just opening for the season earlier in the week – the Penguin Palace on River Road has to change their focus after their building was badly damaged in a storm.

The Maumee business was damaged overnight when strong winds destroyed their roof.

The owners, Amy and Chad Buck, said they got a call from the Maumee Police Division around 2:25 a.m. that the roof was peeled back of the building.

Amy and Chad are grateful that nobody was hurt but they feel bad that their employees will be losing their jobs for a good part of the summer.

Chad thinks the shop won’t be able to reopen until July.

There was an outpouring of support from loyal customers of the Penguin Palace on the businesses Facebook page, something that left the Bucks determined to rebuild as fast as they can.

“We wanted to say thank you to everyone for their support. The community's really coming together and everyone’s really excited for us to rebuild which makes us even more excited to get things done faster,” said Amy.

Chad and Amy do own another ice cream shop, Hannah’s Soft Serve, at 708 N. Reynolds Rd. in Toledo and they are inviting their customers to visit that store while they rebuild.