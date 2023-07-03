Penguin Palace announces grand reopening 3 months after storm damage

A beloved Maumee ice cream shop will reopen to the public after storm damage forced it to close for much of the season.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A Maumee ice cream classic will reopen after an April 1 thunderstorm tore off the building's roof.

Penguin Palace, which is located on River Road in Maumee, was forced to close after the damage. No one was hurt, but the shop closed less than a week after its opening day of a much-anticipated ice cream season.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Penguin Palace owners Amy and Chad Buck announced Penguin Palace would reopen on Wednesday, July 5 following renovations that include a new façade and roof.

"Thank you for your patience and incredible support during the rebuild," owners said in the Facebook post. "Join us as we continue the tradition of serving delicious soft serve ice cream!"

Chad and Amy do own another ice cream shop, Hannah’s Soft Serve, at 708 N. Reynolds Rd. in Toledo.