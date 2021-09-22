Parole board rejects former UT police officer's plea for early release in slaying of co-ed

Jeffery Hodge pleaded guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Melissa Herstrum in 1993.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former University of Toledo police officer Jeffrey Hodge pleaded guilty in 1993 of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Melissa Herstrum. On Wednesday, the state parole board denied his attempt to be released from prison for that crime.

Hodge took Herstrum to the Scott Park campus on a frigid January night in 1992. He laid her in the snow and shot her 14 times in the head, neck and back.

Stating, "his release into society would create an undue risk to public safety and would neither further the interests of justice nor be consistent with the welfare and security of society," the board decided that the gravity of the 52-year-old man's crime outweighed his attempts at rehabilitation.

“His acts were purposeful and planned...,” the board said. “Hodge does not have insight into what triggers existed to cause him to make the decisions he made. Therefore, substantial reason exists to believe that the unique factors of the offenses of conviction, marked by brutality, complete disregard for life, betrayal of public trust, and a lack of insight thereto, significantly outweigh offender Hodge's rehabilitative efforts.”

Herstrum's family and friends continue to want her killer to stay locked up.

“There was nothing that I could’ve or my parents could’ve done to protect her from someone like you,” said Diane Clark-Herstrum, Melissa's sister, to Hodge during his sentencing in 1993.

WTOL 11's sister station in Cleveland, 3News, sat down with members of the Herstrum family and her friends in Rocky River, explaining the pain they felt then remains sharp and undulled by time.

Hodge was given a sentence of 30 years to life, but it's only been 29. And, each year, an excruciating reminder of how she was taken, family and friends said.

"He shot her 14 times at close range and her clothes were partially removed. He wanted to see the impact of the bullets, and I have to relive all these things, but they never leave my memory anyway. He's dangerous," sister Cindy Herstrum-Clark said, fighting back tears.

But it wasn't just how he killed her. It was what he did after that makes Melissa's family shudder to this day.

"He wanted to be at the autopsy and witnessed the autopsy. He also was standing guard outside the sorority house. He found the body himself, him and his partner. So he staged that whole scene," friend T.J. McManamon said.

How could a killer be potentially set free? In a statement, Ohio Department of Corrections spokesperson JoEllen Smith said, in part:

“He is eligible for his first hearing because he served his 30 years, minus 430 days of jail time credit.

“He earned good time of 30 percent, therefore he is eligible for parole consideration after serving 70 percent of his minimum sentence.”

Meanwhile, Melissa's family says, he's a monster, incapable of change.

"He passed all the psychological tests that a police officer goes through. And just like he's been quote unquote programmed in Marion Correctional Institution, how programmable is a human that could commit such a violent crime?" Cindy said.

"There was no remorse at the time, there’s no remorse now, and there never will be," T.J. said.