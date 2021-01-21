Findlay school district needs substitute teachers to keep up with in-person learning

Findlay City Schools needs your help. The district is looking to hire emergency substitute teachers and have changed the requirements to apply.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Leaders with Findlay City Schools need some help finding substitute teachers.

The district held a hiring event Wednesday to help fill the need.

"With us coming back to school on Jan. 25, we're going to need more subs. So, this is an opportunity for us to see who's out there and see if they're a good fit for Findlay City Schools," Superintendent Troy Roth said.

Roth said they need substitute teachers for the district to remain in-person, and the need has continued to grow as the pandemic goes on. It's the reason, Roth explained, the district had to move some grade levels to remote learning before the holiday break.

"What happens when we don't have substitutes, our principals, our assistant principals, other people are pulled away from their job to cover classes. So, they're not getting their job done," Roth said.

A new update to Ohio law allows the district to change requirements in the hiring process for the rest of this school year.

"We're going to require a high school diploma to greater. We're going to require a completed BCI/FBI check, and we're also going to require subs to interview with Findlay City Schools administration," he said.

If you're unable to make the hiring event but are interested in being a substitute teacher for the district, you can e-mail either the superintendent or assistant superintendent. In the email, they are asking you to provide your name and telephone number and they will be in touch with you. You can contact them here.