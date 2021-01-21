Campbell's donates $25K toward Findlay STRICT Center

The facility will be an emergency training center for area police, fire and EMS personnel.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A future first responder training center in Hancock County has received financial backing from a national brand.

Campbell's, which built a distribution center in Findlay, agreed to donate $25K toward the upcoming STRICT Center, named for stimulated tactical response and incident command training.

About a year ago, Findlay city leaders announced plans to build the emergency training facility behind Firehouse Number 4.

The goal is to not only train their own municipal police, fire and EMS, but to offer the facility to smaller, neighboring communities in the region.

The total cost for construction is estimated at $1 Million.

"Training for law enforcement and first responders is essential, it's something that you need regular repetition, too. And having well-trained individuals as part of our community is going to protect not only our employees, but the community at large, which is something that's always worth investing in," Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said.

According to Muryn, the project has $700,000 committed already.

If an additional $50,000 in funds are raised soon, they could break ground by the fall, with the STRICT Center up and running by next year.