Need grows for mobile clinic in Hancock Co. as coronavirus pandemic continues

The mobile clinic would first help Hancock Public Health distribute COVID-19 vaccines, then serve the general needs of the county.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has sped up plans to provide better access to healthcare in Hancock County.

Leaders with the City of Findlay, Hancock County and Hancock Public Health have been working with multiple local donors to save up enough funds to eventually buy a mobile health clinic for the region. However, with the logistical stress of screening COVID-19 patients, and planning for larger COVID-19 vaccination events, the city leaders have decided it would be better to get the mobile clinic here sooner than later.

"This obviously could really help get our vaccine distribution moving as well. So, does it make sense to jump-start and try to get it moving in the next couple of months, rather than waiting to fundraise for a couple more years," Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said.

According to Muryn, the city could afford to use $150,000 from the general fund to go towards the total $700,000 price tag.

The mobile clinic would be funded to operate in Hancock County for two full years, enough time for Hancock Public Health to learn how to utilize the mobile service to help all residents of the county.

"So there is a lot of community benefit it can provide just with the continued focus on population health, and how do we have a healthier, happier, more productive community that's living their lives in their best health possible," Muryn said.