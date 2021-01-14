Bowling Green school district signs letter of intent to return to buildings, securing vaccines for staff

Leaders with Bowling Green City Schools are looking to get kids back in the classroom, and have signed the governor's letter of intent to return by March 1.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ohio school teachers and staff are next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, but only if their district agrees to reopen by March 1.

"Many of our schools have been open, but we have some schools that have not been. They've told me if they could get teachers vaccinated, they would be more likely to open back up," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Bowling Green City Schools is one of the districts that have been remote since the school year started, but that could be changing soon.

Superintendent Francis Scruci was not able to do an interview with WTOL, but has confirmed the district has submitted the governor's letter of intent to return in person by March 1.

The move means Bowling Green teachers and staff will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We've got to focus on education, it's so important to get kids back in school, we've got some kids who have been out of school all year, doing it remotely," DeWine said.

One thing that's still not clear is when students in the district would return.

Scruci said the board has a meeting on Tuesday and will likely discuss dates then.



