Wood Co. EMA working on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, logistics

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is getting down to the nitty-gritty when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and logistics.

The mission is two-fold; while local health departments try to prove these vaccines are safe - or the "why," local EMAs are handling the "how."

"When you look at people who are 80 years old... I have a mother that's 80 years old. She uses different technology than I do," Wood Co. EMA director Jeff Klein said. "So we've got to figure out ways that we incorporate the technology for somebody that's 80 years old, and the ease, and to get them to understand how to do that, down to the 20-year-olds when it's time for them."

It's a hurdle, but make no mistake, Klein said his team will be ready by Jan. 25 when the first age group of 80-year-olds and up can begin getting vaccinated.

There are still many variables, though. Exact amounts of vaccine doses, the timeline for receiving them and who will put needles in arms are all details still being nailed down.

Klein said sign-up procedures will vary based on which location folks get vaccinated at. But generally speaking, there will likely be an app on which you can sign up.