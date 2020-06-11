Dave's Turkey Chase puts the 'giving' in Thanksgiving

Burn off the holiday calories while helping those in need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Join us at the WTOL 11 studios on Thanksgiving morning for the annual Dave’s Turkey Chase in support of the Cherry Street Mission Ministries!

The 5K and one mile walk is still happening this year, with some new safety measures in place.

There will be a staggered start to help social distance, and if you don’t want to come downtown, you can join the Virtual Gobble Wobble.

You can choose your own safe course to run or walk your 5K and track the time it takes you to reach your "virtual" finish line.

Then, you can submit your time and photos to be included in the online album.

This year, instead of awards at the end of the race, there will now be a pie raffle. 150 Schmucker’s homemade pies will be given out at random during packet pickup.

The in-person race starts at WTOL 11 on Summit St. and goes through downtown, finishing back along the Maumee River behind the WTOL 11 studios.

It kicks off at 8:30AM on Thanksgiving.

Registration for the Virtual Gobble Wobble closes on Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Registration for the Turkey Chase 5K closes on Nov. 25 at 7:59 p.m.

A maximum of 2,600 runners will be accepted for the in-person race and the minimum age is 6 years old.

The events benefit Cherry Street Mission Ministries. You're encouraged to bring canned goods and shoes to donate on race day.