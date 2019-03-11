TOLEDO, Ohio — The Super Fitness Weight Loss challenge is underway! And we are here to help everyone take a step in new direction - literally. Let's get you get off the couch and running.

Are you tired of those extra pounds? Are you tired of feeling bloated and uncomfortable? Or are you just, tired? You can be part of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge right there at home! And most people start by going for a jog, or a walk, so let’s keep you going with a little help from our trainers at Super Fitness.

Here are your first steps to training for a 5K.

To train for any exercise program, make sure you are getting permission from your doctor. Super Fitness trainer Kyndall Webster says start off by jogging three times a week. Don’t overdo it. Whenever you want to increase your speed, do so by only increasing speed over a half-mile increment.

Make sure to cross train. What is cross training?

"Cross training means including other forms of physical activity so your muscles don’t get used or complacent with a certain exercise," Webster says. "Cross training will keep you able to do more with less effort, and keep you from resulting in injury from overuse.”

An example starting routine includes running three times a week, and increasing the length by only half a mile every other week.

Overuse of any muscle can result in injury, so it’s important to cross train with swimming, cycling, and even strength training.

Most importantly, keep a journal of your progress. It will help you stay motivated as the routine gets easier.

