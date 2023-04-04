WTOL 11 'Leaders in Action' honoree is a guiding light for local students

Adam Lusk first started with the school as a special education teacher in 2013 and has since worked his way up to superintendent.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At WTOL 11, we take pride in showcasing the leaders in our community who are taking action and making a difference.

That's just what our latest Leaders in Action recipient is doing.

WTOL 11 paid a visit to the superintendent of Maritime Academy of Toledo, Adam Lusk, with cookies and a plaque. Lusk was surprised to learn he was WTOL 11's Leaders in Action recipient for the month of March.

Lusk was nominated by a parent who said he encourages his students, many often dealing with a variety of personal challenges, to find a positive path and career when they graduate whether it be through college, the military, or a maritime or even culinary career.

The parent said Lusk always has a smile on his face and an open door to any student who needs to talk or needs help, and that "you will not find a more dedicated, stable and selfless leader to these students."

Lusk first started at Maritime Academy as a special education teacher in 2013. He then became the principal before moving up to superintendent a few years ago.

"Teaching them how to communicate with each other and see each other's side is something that is very rewarding," Lusk said. "Sometimes it's a difficult path, but most students get to that point."

Maritime Academy offers an academic curriculum for all students in grades 6-12 with pathways for students to get a job right out of high school, attend college or pursue career tech options.

The school's vision emphasizes the education of the “whole child” focusing on many traits that will determine future success beyond just academic test scores.