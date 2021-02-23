Send Hope to Texas with WTOL 11 and Maumee Valley Movers

Bring your items to help weather-devastated Texans to our contact-free donation drive at the station Monday to send help and hope.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 and Maumee Valley Movers are teaming up to Send Hope to Texas in the wake of historic winter weather that devastated much of the state.

On Monday, March 1, we'll be collecting the following items at the WTOL 11 studios, 730 N. Summit St. from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.:

Cases of water

Nonperishable food (no glass jars, please)

Personal care and hygiene items for adults and children

The donation drive will be contact-free. Please place your items in the trunk of your vehicle and volunteers at the station will take them out and load them onto the Maumee Valley Movers' truck so you never have to leave your vehicle.

If you wish to donate money, please do so through the American Red Cross or a similar disaster relief organization that you trust, as we will not be accepting checks or cash on site: Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Maumee Valley Movers will drive the 26-foot truck to Dallas for distribution to people in need in Texas.