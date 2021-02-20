Brighter Tomorrows had to evacuate the families in one of its shelters due to pipes bursting. Now, they're asking for help from the community.

IRVING, Texas — (Note: The video above was originally published Feb. 16.)

An Irving nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence is asking for help from the community after severe winter weather led to damage at one of its shelters and its food pantry.

Brighter Tomorrows had to evacuate families in one of its shelters after pipes burst and the ceiling collapsed in many spots, the nonprofit said. As workers were evacuating the families, they discovered the nonprofit's administrative building, which houses its food pantry, Brighter-Mart, and counseling rooms, had also been flooded with over 3 inches of water.

"We are devastated and calling on our generous community to help us," the nonprofit said in an email to WFAA seeking donations from the community.

The nonprofit offers services such as emergency housing, a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling and more for men, women and children. They even have a program to ensure pets do not get left behind if a family needs shelter.

Story continues below.

Irving nonprofit asks for donations after pipes burst, ceiling collapses 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

To read more about Brighter Tomorrows' services, click here.

Read the full message about the damage to the shelter and administrative building below:

"We are sad to announce that we have had to evacuate the families in one of our shelters due to pipes bursting and the ceiling collapsing in many spots; we are so thankful no one was hurt! During the evacuation process, we found that our admin building that houses our food pantry, Brighter-Mart, and counseling rooms had also been flooded with more than 3 inches of water. We are devastated and calling on our generous community to help us.