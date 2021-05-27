Bittersweet Farms celebrating possibilities with virtual fundraiser

You can help raise money for a good cause all from the comfort of your own home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bittersweet Farms is once again taking things online for their annual Celebrating Possibilities fundraiser.

The 80-acre facility in Whitehouse specializes in working with adults who have autism.

The 7th annual Celebrating Possibilities will take place on June 17.

This year’s virtual event will feature a farm-to-table cooking class, a virtual petting zoo and a silent auction.

Click here to get your tickets for the event and be sure to watch the Bittersweet Farms Facebook page for any updates!