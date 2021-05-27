Bittersweet Farms celebrating possibilities with virtual fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bittersweet Farms is once again taking things online for their annual Celebrating Possibilities fundraiser.
The 80-acre facility in Whitehouse specializes in working with adults who have autism.
The 7th annual Celebrating Possibilities will take place on June 17.
This year’s virtual event will feature a farm-to-table cooking class, a virtual petting zoo and a silent auction.
Click here to get your tickets for the event and be sure to watch the Bittersweet Farms Facebook page for any updates!