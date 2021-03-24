Members of Wood County Plays will break ground alongside Mercy Health on a project designed to allow kids of all abilities to play together.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Wood County Plays is set to break ground on the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground presented by Mercy Health on March 31. The ceremonial turning of the dirt takes place at Rotary Community Park at 26350 Fort Meigs Rd. in Perrysburg at 10:00 a.m.

WTOL 11 First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Wichman is president of Wood County Plays. Wichman commented on the event, “We are beyond excited to move onto the building portion on this project. Support from the community has been tremendous in order to get us to this day. This is a play space for everyone and every family. For the first time children of all abilities will be able to play side by side with their peers.”

The playground will be the first of its kind in Wood County, built so children of all abilities can play together.

Dignitaries and donors will join Wood County Plays board members to celebrate the next step in the process to create a playground for kids of all abilities.

The March 31 event kicks off building the first inclusive playground in Perrysburg, with earthwork and concrete work scheduled to follow in April and May. A build week for the playground structure is scheduled for late June with a grand opening of the playground in summer 2021.