One person dead after car crashes in central Toledo duplex

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crashed into a duplex in central Toledo late Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the 1600 block of Nebraska Ave. at Brown just before midnight.

The driver of the car lost control after going over the railroad tracks in the area and crashed into the duplex, ending upside down in the home. Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to free those trapped inside the car after the crash.

Officials say one person from the car is dead and one is fighting for their life after the crash; no one was injured in the duplex.

It took TFRD crews nearly three hours to remove the car from the heavily-damaged home; firefighters used jacks and wood to make sure the building wouldn't collapse.

The home is not habitable due to the large hole in the side left by the car.

One woman who lives on the second story of the duplex had to be rescued by firefighters out of her bedroom window by climbing down a ladder. WTOL 11 talked to the woman's sister Vickie Ross, who said she was terrified.

"When I got here and they were bringing my sister out of the window, that was a scary feeling,” Ross said. "I'm just thankful to God that my sister's still here."

Crews say she was the only one in the home at the time of the crash.