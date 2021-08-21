Car smashes into house in south Toledo

No one was home at the time and Toledo police are investigating the cause of the crash that significantly damaged the structure

TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed into a home in south Toledo just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning. No one was home at the time of the accident.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, the driver lost control at the roundabout near the 4500 block of South Detroit Avenue and crashed into the rear of the home.

Firefighters searched the home and found that no one was home. They began working to safely remove the vehicle from the home.