STRYKER, Ohio — A Williams County woman is beginning a legal battle after she says she was misled into surrendering her dog to the county warden.

"Oliver is being held at the Williams County Humane Society," Heather Liechty said. "He's been there since Aug. 22."

A ride in the car with the dog last month ended at home for Liechty. She said her dog, Oliver, hopped out and spotted a neighbor, ran up to her and began barking.

"I was apologizing to the neighbor and she said, 'It's OK, he's a good puppy,'" Liechty said. "And she went down and pet him while his hair was raised and barking. As soon as she touched Oliver, he jumped up and nipped her in the back of the arm. It did draw blood."

Liechty said she immediately offered medical attention but said her neighbor declined.

WTOL knocked on the neighbor's door Tuesday to confirm the details but nobody answered.

Later on Aug. 22 Liechty said she received a voicemail from her landlord demanding she surrender her dog. She then brought Oliver to the Williams County Humane Society for what she thought was only a temporary period of time.

However, now nearly a month has passed and Liechty said she's being denied access to Oliver. She said her lawyer filed an emergency injunction when she learned Oliver would likely be euthanized.

Williams County Dog Warden Pamela Welch declined WTOL's request for an on-camera interview, citing an open investigation.

Welch did say that Oliver is doing fine. However, no assurance can take away Liechty's heartbreak.

WTOL

"The love is very strong," she said. "My kids come home every day from school. 'Are we getting Oliver back? Are we getting Oliver back?' And I'm like, 'We're working on it. Mom's trying.'"

Liechty said she feels misled. She would have risked eviction if she knew she wasn't legally obligated to surrender her dog.

But now, Liechty hopes the warden is the one to surrender next.

