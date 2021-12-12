Northwest Ohio siblings prepare to compete in the finale for national singing competition, 'The Voice'

Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Grace Liechty make up the group 'Girl Named Tom'. If the name sounds familiar, it's because they've been competing on 'The Voice'.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of Pettisville siblings is temporarily trading in their small-town roots for big-city dreams.

Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Grace Liechty are the siblings who make up the group 'Girl Named Tom'.

If the group sounds familiar, it's because they've been competing on the show 'The Voice'. They've done so well in the competition that they have made it to the finale.

"We never imagined we would make it all the way through the rounds to the finale. It's almost shocking, but it's also really building our confidence as a band," said Bekah Grace.

Their journey to the national stage started as an idea to try out for the show, just to see what would happen.

Little did they know they'd be making history as the first trio to make it to the finale. Nor did they imagine they would be working with award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson.

"She really has struck a balance between pushing us and challenging us, making us try things we never would have tried otherwise. Then also she sees us, who we are, who we want to be and recognizes our strengths," said older brother Caleb.

The siblings say they're excited to see what happens and have been taking the whole process one step, one day, and one performance at a time.

"Lots of times thinking each stage would be our last and really going into it with that mindset. So we've poured everything we had and held nothing back at each stage. We'll continue to do that on the finale and we'll live with whatever happens," said middle sibling, Joshua.

Being on the show, however, is just the beginning for the group. They say they have a number of things in the works, including an album and a tour.

Girl Named Tom will perform Monday night on 'The Voice'

The winner will be announced on Tuesday night.