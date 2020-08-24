Local high school junior becomes finalist in national Broadway singing competition

A local high school student getting some recognition after finding out he is a top 10 finalist in a national singing competition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Maumee Valley Country Day School Junior, Kevin Ludwig is currently a finalist in a national Broadway singing competition called Playbill's "Search for a Star."

He recently found out he was a top 10 finalist out of more than 2,600 submissions.

"What they asked is for us to send in minute long clips of us singing Broadway musical theatre songs," Ludwig said.

The song he submitted is called ''Fight the Dragons'' from the Broadway musical, Big Fish.

He said both the song and musical have a personal bond. It's the first show he saw at Maumee Valley and his friend had a role it in.

"I just really connected with it right away. It's a story about telling stories to sons and it just has a really beautiful message and I really love the song," he said.

Waking up to the email of him making the top 10, he said made him feel gratified and excited but can't take all the credit.

A lot of help came from the music theatre director at Maumee Valley Country Day School, Brian Bozanich.

"During quarantine, I had been filming some more videos of myself singing and he was like, hey, you should try and submit one of your videos into one of these contests," Ludwig said.

That suggestion is paying off.

As a finalist, he will get to audition with five different directors currently prepping Broadway projects.