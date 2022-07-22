Hancock County chase nearly ends in tragedy

Ohio State Highway Patrol released dashcam video of a July 14 chase of a reckless driver who nearly crashed with a small child in the vehicle.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the dash-cam video from a dramatic chase in Hancock County earlier this month.

The video from the trooper's patrol car shows a July 14 chase along I-75 involving a reckless driver who crosses the median into oncoming traffic and nearly crashes.

The driver, whom the patrol identified as Alisia Jimenez, 23, from Tennessee, stopped the vehicle just seconds before it would have collided with another car and a truck speeding by in both oncoming lanes.

The video shows troopers jumping out of their vehicle to arrest Jimenez and looking for her in the nearby tall grass and woods.

That's when the video shows troopers realize Jimenez was not alone in her car.

On the video, Jimenez can be heard yelling for troopers to check on her child.

"My baby's in the car!" she says.

When troopers reached Jimenez's vehicle they found a young child, unbuckled, in the back seat.

The child can be heard crying on the video as troopers urge her to come to them. She was unhurt, the patrol said.

Troopers took care of her until she was taken by child services.

Jimenez remains behind bars in the Hancock County Jail, facing a number of charges. Jimenez is due back in court next week.

