Ohio State Highway Patrol outfitted with new dash and body cameras

Work has begun at the OSHP Findlay post to install new dash cameras for cruisers and body cameras for troopers.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Updates are underway at the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Findlay to install some new technology into cruisers and outfit state troopers with new body cameras.

"We're installing our Axon camera system, which includes our body cams, dash cams and our backseat cameras for our troopers here in northwest Ohio," OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

More than 1,000 troopers will be getting new body cameras.

"When the trooper activates their overhead lights the dash cam will kick back and go on with no audio," Sgt. Purpura said. "When a trooper makes a traffic stop and they open their car door, the body cam will kick on and go back 90 seconds with no audio, and the back seat camera will not kick on until you open the back door."

It's a five-year plan and $15 million project coming out of the patrol's operational budget. The goal for the system is to help with crash investigations, drunk driving cases, day-to-day interactions as well as continuing to build a relationship with the public.

"It just increases our commitment to the public, our transparency to the public and just making us a more transparent agency," Sgt. Purpura said.