Brawl at Ohio Skate leaves juvenile injured; three people arrested

A 15-year-old sustained an injury requiring stitches. A 14-year-old was one of the people arrested.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested Friday, including at least one juvenile, after a brawl broke out at Ohio Skate in west Toledo.

Two Toledo police officers working inside the building on Opportunity Drive called for backup just before 9 p.m. Multiple fights broke out between the 75-plus people there involving juveniles and adults, according to a police report.

One fight led to 15-year-old sustaining an injury requiring stitches. Multiple people were detained and three were arrested, including a 14-year-old.

A felonious assault charge is pending.

The business was in the process of closing when the fighting began. Crews remained on scene until the crowd dispersed.

