New video shows police chase after Bluffton officer's death

Dash-cam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser shows the pursuit of one of the suspects in Officer Dominic Francis's death.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released more dash-cam video from the dramatic chase of suspects accused in the death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis last week.

The video from the cruiser dashboard camera shows troopers chasing Dante Tate, 19, as he fled at more than 150 mph, at times swerving in heavy traffic, as he led police on a chase toward northeast Ohio in the hours after Francis was struck and killed along I-75 in Bluffton Friday morning.

Tate, 19, was captured at the end of the chase and is charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony.

The other two suspects are Emin Johnson, 20, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and failure to comply, a third-degree felony; and Zachary Love, 21, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; failure to comply, a third-degree felony; and possession of deadly weapons while under detention, a third-degree felony.

Authorities earlier released video of Tate's capture in Elyria.

Police say the incident began when law enforcement witnessed the men in a black sedan speeding at more than 100 mph along State Route 23 early on the morning of March 31. The vehicle sped north along SR 23 and eventually turned south on I-75, which is where Officer Francis was placing stop sticks on the interstate in an attempt to stop the vehicle when he was struck and killed.

The three occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot, stealing a second car near Bluffton, which Tate was driving when authorities captured him later Friday morning in Elyria

This arrest came after the capture of Love, who was arrested near the scene of the car theft. Johnson was arrested in Hancock County sometime around 1 p.m.

The funeral for Officer Francis will be at Bluffton University Friday. The service in the university's Sommer Center is expected to draw 4,000 to 5,000 attendees.

The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 20 has organized a fundraiser to support the Francis family.