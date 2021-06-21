Ohio EPA approves permit to expand Toledo's Hoffman Road Landfill

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio EPA approved a permit Monday to expand Toledo's Hoffman Road Landfill.
The project will expand the life of the landfill to 83 1/2 half years based on the current average daily waste of 611 tons per day.
The approval letter and response to public comments received about the permit are online. A virtual public meeting was held in April.
The expansion will add 6.87 million cubic yards of space.
RELATED: City of Toledo proposes expansion of Hoffman Road Landfill, Ohio EPA asks for public opinion