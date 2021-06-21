x
Ohio EPA approves permit to expand Toledo's Hoffman Road Landfill

The project will expand the life of the landfill to 83 1/2 half years based on the current average daily waste of 611 tons per day.
Saturday is the first of four free dumping days for Toledo residents at Hoffman Road Landfill.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio EPA approved a permit Monday to expand Toledo's Hoffman Road Landfill.

The project will expand the life of the landfill to 83 1/2 half years based on the current average daily waste of 611 tons per day.

The approval letter and response to public comments received about the permit are online. A virtual public meeting was held in April.

The expansion will add 6.87 million cubic yards of space.

