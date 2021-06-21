Ohio EPA approves permit to expand Toledo's Hoffman Road Landfill

The project will expand the life of the landfill to 83 1/2 half years based on the current average daily waste of 611 tons per day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio EPA approved a permit Monday to expand Toledo's Hoffman Road Landfill.

The project will expand the life of the landfill to 83 1/2 half years based on the current average daily waste of 611 tons per day.

The approval letter and response to public comments received about the permit are online. A virtual public meeting was held in April.