City of Toledo proposes expansion of Hoffman Road Landfill, Ohio EPA asks for public opinion

You can share your thoughts with the Ohio EPA from now until May 10.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has applied for a permit to expand the Hoffman Road Landfill, and the Ohio EPA wants to hear what citizens think about this.

The Ohio EPA is hosting a virtual public meeting on April 26 at 6 p.m. to discuss a draft permit modification for the proposed expansion.

According to the Ohio EPA, the proposed vertical expansion would add about 6.87 million cubic yards of space and, if approved, would add about 39 years of capacity to the landfill for a total of almost 84 years based on the current average daily waste receipts of 611 tons per day.

The meeting will begin with the EPA giving a short presentation about the permitting process and the draft permit and will answer questions from the public. A hearing will follow during which the public may submit written comments on the record about the draft expansion permit.

You must register here in advance if you'd like to attend the hearing.

If you can't make the meeting, you can still voice your opinion by submitting comments or requesting to be on the mailing list to receive notice regarding further action on the expansion application by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Materials and Waste Management, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216, attention Brian Dearth. You can send an email to epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov.

The public comment period ends May 10.