One year later: TPD officer Brandon Stalker remembered one year after being killed

Friends and family gathered on Saturday to honor the fallen TPD officer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friends and family came out to Wheelin’ on the Rocks bar on Saturday to celebrate the life of fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.

Stalker was killed in January of 2021 during an armed standoff.

Now, one year later, the people closest to Stalker are honoring his life and his service to the community.

Wheelin' on the Rocks Bar owner and manager Crissy Antoine was one of the people behind the celebration. She says the idea came from Cosette Stalker, Brandon's mother.

"Well, we knew that the year was coming up, and me and Cosette, our friendship has really blossomed through this and she reached out and said 'hey, you know, would it be OK if we did a celebration of life?' And I said 'absolutely'. So I was really proud and honored to be able to do that," Antoine said.

Cosette says it means a lot for people to come out to remember her son.

"I wanted to have people come out and have a good time with me and not a sad time because we just did the vigil. And then I wanted it to be here and support her too, and have business for her because she did a benefit for us too and helped out our family and I'd like to help her too," Stalker said.

She also says the anniversary isn't meant to be a time of sadness. Instead, it's meant to be a time of happiness.

"This is to celebrate his life with him and Brandon you know. There's got to be a celebration in there with my boy because that's what he's all about too. He likes to have fun, good times. We've had a lot of good times together, and we like celebrations too," said Cosette.

At the event, they sold t-shirts and other items, including socks. Some of the proceeds will be going to a variety of local charities.