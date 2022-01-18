'It's very emotional': Family, friends and community members gather to remember fallen TPD officer Brandon Stalker

On Jan. 18, 2022, a candlelight vigil marked a solemn anniversary. One year ago, Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed in the line of duty.

TOLEDO, Ohio — To many, Jan. 18 is just another day.

To Cosette Stalker, it's a painful memory.

It's the day she lost her son.

"I'm hanging in there," Cosette said. "It's very emotional, but I have my family and friends and everyone that loved him around."

It's been one year since her son, Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

His family hasn't let a day go by without thinking of him.

"It's been hard navigating through it and getting the kids through it. We've had a lot of tough days but we've had a lot of good days too. And the healing process, it gets easier," Brandon's aunt, Lisa Sgro, said.

On this anniversary, everyone is reflecting on the stories and memories about Brandon.

"He's an inspiration, not only to me but to others in our profession and hopefully to others in this community, to try and be a better version of themselves," family member Terry Davis said. "Because that's certainly who Officer Brandon Stalker was."

As dozens gather to share memories at Whitmer High School, where Brandon was a beloved alumnus, many say he would have never asked for something like this.

"Oh my gosh, he would probably be embarrassed and tell us all to go home and stop it," Sgro said with a laugh.

But those who loved Stalker aren't going anywhere. That includes his daughter, Kennah.

She's continuing her dad's legacy of service and asked for donations of dog and cat food.

"Because of daddy," Kennah said. And because, she said, he liked animals a lot!

The family is also holding another event to honor Officer Brandon Stalker on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Wheeling on the Rocks starting at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend.

