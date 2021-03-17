WTOL 11 Exclusive: Cosette Stalker sits down with Melissa Andrews

The mother of fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker is opening up about his death for the first time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday will mark two months since Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed in the line of duty.

He left behind a mother, fiance and two children when he was shot on January 18, 2021, in a central Toledo standoff by a gunman.

For the first time, his mother will sit down to talk about her only child, her best friend and his tragic loss.

