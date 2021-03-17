x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Features

WTOL 11 Exclusive: Cosette Stalker sits down with Melissa Andrews

The mother of fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker is opening up about his death for the first time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday will mark two months since Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed in the line of duty.

He left behind a mother, fiance and two children when he was shot on January 18, 2021, in a central Toledo standoff by a gunman.

For the first time, his mother will sit down to talk about her only child, her best friend and his tragic loss.

She'll discuss exclusively with WTOL 11 Anchor Melissa Andrews about how she's coping and planning to keep her son's memory alive.

Watch Thursday, March 18 at 11 p.m. on WTOL 11. 

RELATED: 'We in Toledo are still in mourning and will be for a long time' | TPD chief, mayor discuss events surrounding fatal shooting of Officer Stalker

Credit: Melissa Andrews
9/11 Memorial at Toledo Memorial Park

RELATED VIDEO:

PHOTOS | The life and service of Officer Brandon Stalker

1 / 9
Toledo Police Department
Officer Brandon Stalker joined the Toledo Police Department in July 2018. Stalker is the 32nd Toledo police officer to be killed in the line of duty. He was 24 years old.

Related Articles