How the Toledo community remembers and honors the legacy of fallen Officer Stalker.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today marks one year since the death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.

Officer Stalker left behind a fiancé, a daughter, a son, and many other family members.

On Jan. 18th, 2021 around 4 p.m., officers spotted a suspect for a fire and vandalism incident that took place at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral early Monday morning.

The suspect, Christopher A. Harris, fled inside his house after he brandished a firearm.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and called in negotiators and SWAT. Stalker was on the perimeter stationed to keep residents away from the scene.

After attempts to negotiate with Harris were unsuccessful, SWAT fired tear gas into the house to get Harris to exit the home and surrender.

Once the tear gas was used, Harris exited the house and fired shots in several directions.

One struck Stalker in the head. Brandon Stalker was transported to Mercy-Health St. Vincent Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries.

Harris was shot by police on the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Stalker was eventually laid to rest in Toledo Memorial Park.

At Brandon Stalker’s funeral service Toledo Police Chief George Kral spoke in honor of the fallen officer.

"Officer Brandon Stalker was a hero. This is not debatable. He was a born and raised Toledoan who gave back to the community that gave so much to him. He loved being TPD," the chief said. "At his short tenure at TPD, he set himself to be a trusted go-to officer."

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since @ToledoPolice Officer Brandon Stalker was taken from us. We miss him and will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he paid to the @city_of_toledo. Rest easy brother, we got this. pic.twitter.com/Bhzb7WkMR3 — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) January 18, 2022

One year later the Toledo Community still honors the passing of a hero.

The community is invited to meet at the student parking lot across from Washington Junior high school for a one-year candle lighting memorial.

You can also donate cat and dog food as well as treats in honor of Officer Stalker.

Brandon was a 2015 graduate of Whitmer High School.

He played baseball throughout high school and travel ball. Brandon went on after school to coach Whitmer baseball and was a mentor to many kids - so it only made sense for the community to come together right here on Whitmer’s campus.

Candles for the ceremony are first come, first serve. Hundreds of candles will be available for the candle lighting and you’re more than welcome to bring your own.

The candle lighting will start around 6:00 p.m., please arrive around 5:30 p.m.

Although it is hard for the family to be separated for such a long time from Brandon – it is still a way for the community to come together in his memory.

During Officer Stalker’s funeral Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz expresses the legacy of Stalker’s ultimate sacrifice.

"While we will never see him again, physically, he will always be with us, inspiring us to be better, to do more, to serve others, and helping us face our fears by rising,"

The Toledo community remembers Officer Brandon Stalker.