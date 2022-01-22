Kids raise money for Toledo Police, dog shelter with hot chocolate stand

9-year-old Max Titkemeier and 7-year-old Kennah Stalker sold hot chocolate in front of Max’s west Toledo home to benefit the TPPA and LC4.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a cold day, but Toledo turned out in a big way to help some young people raise money in honor of the city’s fallen police officers and a local animal shelter.

9-year-old Max Titkemeier and 7-year-old Kennah Stalker sold hot chocolate in front of Max’s west Toledo home to benefit the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association and Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

The kids got up early in the morning and braved the bitter cold but say it was worth it.

“I feel pretty good by doing it because there's dogs that need to be adopted. I just thought it'd be something nice to do,” said Max.

The kids raised $900 on Saturday, to be split evenly between the organizations.

After closing down the stand, the kids made a surprise visit to LC4 to deliver the money.

LC4 says the money will go a long way.

“Our standard adoption fee is $200, but it does start to drop once dogs have been here for a while,” said Jamila Ramlawi, Personalized Adoption Councilor at LC4. “So that can sponsor anywhere from like 4 to like 10 adoptions. It can sponsor a lot, which helps get the dogs out of here quicker.

The kids also collected lots of dog toys for the animals waiting to be adopted.

Kennah is the daughter of TPD officer Brandon Stalker, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago.

It’s the second year Max has raised money at his stand for a good cause.