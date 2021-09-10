8-year-old who raised money for families of fallen TPD officers opens lemonade stand to help mother diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 23, 2021.
An 8-year-old boy who raised thousands for the families of fallen Toledo police officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker, is back fundraising for another hero in his life: his mother.
Max Titkemeier first raised over $1,000 with a lemonade stand for the family of Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed on July 4, 2020. Just a few months later, on Jan. 18, 2021, Toledo lost another young officer: 24-year-old Brandon Stalker. Titkemeier adjusted for the weather, opening up a hot cocoa stand. That time, he raised more than $13,000 for the Stalker family.
However, now the need is hitting a bit closer to home.
Max's mother, Lisa Titkemeier, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The 8-year-old has stepped up to help in the best way he knows how, with another lemonade stand and a plea to the community.
This time around, he has a little bit of extra help. Monnette’s Market on Secor Road is hosting Max's stand, in the hopes of garnering a little more foot traffic for the cause.
Those who wish to contribute can stop by Monnette's on Saturday, Sept. 11.