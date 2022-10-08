Norfolk Southern train derails on Columbus Ave. overpass in Sandusky

The city says there are no known injuries from the derailment.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A train derailment in Sandusky on Saturday afternoon closed a main road in the city and knocked out power for those in the area.

The Norfolk Southern train derailed around 4 p.m. at the Columbus Ave. overpass.

Columbus Ave. and the Campbell St. rail crossing had to be closed due to the derailment, according to the City of Sandusky’s Twitter page.

⚠️Due to a train derailment, the Columbus Ave underpass is currently closed. Please avoid the area. ⚠️



📷 : @sanduskyregistr pic.twitter.com/8NEOYAhAXI — City of Sandusky (@cityofsandusky) October 8, 2022

There are no known injuries related to the derailment.

In a photograph of the incident, multiple rail cars can be seen spilled over the overpass and onto the road.

A spokesman for Norfolk Southern says they have investigators on the scene.

They went on to say the train had 101 total cars and a preliminary count of the cars that derailed totaled approximately 10.

Norfolk Southern says the train was hauling paraffin wax which is non-toxic but as of 6 p.m. on Saturday couldn’t confirm if there was leak.

Power is expected to be restored around 8 p.m. according to the First Energy website.

