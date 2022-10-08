x
Norfolk Southern train derails on Columbus Ave. overpass in Sandusky

The city says there are no known injuries from the derailment.
Credit: Sandusky Firefighters IAFF Local 327 Facebook

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A train derailment in Sandusky on Saturday afternoon closed a main road in the city and knocked out power for those in the area.

The Norfolk Southern train derailed around 4 p.m. at the Columbus Ave. overpass.

Columbus Ave. and the Campbell St. rail crossing had to be closed due to the derailment, according to the City of Sandusky’s Twitter page.

There are no known injuries related to the derailment.

In a photograph of the incident, multiple rail cars can be seen spilled over the overpass and onto the road.

A spokesman for Norfolk Southern says they have investigators on the scene.

They went on to say the train had 101 total cars and a preliminary count of the cars that derailed totaled approximately 10.

Norfolk Southern says the train was hauling paraffin wax which is non-toxic but as of 6 p.m. on Saturday couldn’t confirm if there was leak.

Power is expected to be restored around 8 p.m. according to the First Energy website.

