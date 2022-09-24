SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Perkins Township Police Department took to Facebook to announce the passing of Police Chief Vince Donald.
Donald passed away on Friday night from "what appears to be natural causes," according to the Perkins Township Police Department.
In the Facebook post announcing Donald's death, the Perkins Township Police Department reflected on Donald's impact on the department and community.
"Chief Donald had great love and respect for our community, served exceptionally well throughout his career, and he will be sadly missed by the department. It is no secret that he loved his department, his co-workers, and law enforcement agencies that he has worked so closely with all throughout his career. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vince’s family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss."
Funeral arrangements for Donald have not been announced at this time.
